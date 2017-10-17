Art advancing science at the nanoscale

Like many other scientists, Don Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., the Founding Director of the Wyss Institute, is concerned that non-scientists have become skeptical and even fearful of his field at a time when technology can offer solutions to many of the world's greatest problems. "I feel that there's a huge disconnect between science and the public because it's depicted as rote memorization in schools, when by definition, if you can memorize it, it's not science," says Ingber, who is also the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital, and Professor of Bioengineering at the Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). "Science is the pursuit of the unknown. We have a responsibility to reach out to the public and convey that excitement of exploration and discovery, and fortunately, the film industry is already great at doing that."

Art advancing science at the nanoscale Like many other scientists, Don Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., the Founding Director of the Wyss Institute, is concerned that non-scientists have become skeptical and even fearful of his field at a time ... Wed 18 Oct 17 from Phys.org Art advancing science at the nanoscale, Wed 18 Oct 17 from ScienceDaily Art advancing science at the nanoscale, Wed 18 Oct 17 from Eurekalert

Quest to depict CG sperm leads to real biological advances An effort to make a 3D animated sperm for a short film has ended up producing a model of unprecedented detail and considerable scientific value. If you were ever curious what goes on inside ... 2 hours ago from TechCrunch

What Star Wars taught scientists about sperm Wed 18 Oct 17 from Popular Science