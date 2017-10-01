Integrating Silicon With Two-Dimensional Material Could Shake Up Photonics

Another 2D material combined with silicon leads to a light-emitting diode and photodetector in one

Integrating Silicon With Two-Dimensional Material Could Shake Up Photonics

Another 2D material combined with silicon leads to a light-emitting diode and photodetector in one

1 hours ago from IEEE Spectrum

Researchers craft an LED just two atoms thick

It can produce or sense photons for optical interconnects within chips.

4 hours ago from Ars Technica

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share