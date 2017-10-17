Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors
Researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Bedfordshire, in collaboration with multinational company ABB, have designed and tested a series of plasmonic nanoantenna arrays that could lead to the development of a new generation of ultrasensitive and low-cost fluorescence sensors that could be used to monitor water quality.
Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors
Researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Bedfordshire, in collaboration with multinational company ABB, have designed and tested a series of plasmonic nanoantenna arrays that could lead ...
10 hours ago from Phys.org
Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors, 9 hours ago from ScienceDaily
Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors, 11 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1