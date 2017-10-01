A method to screen unknown molecules of coral reefs for their therapeutic potential

Coral reefs harbor an incredible diversity of life, both sea creatures we can see and microbial life that we cannot. These organisms generate an enormous number of molecules as they eat food, photosynthesize, reproduce and ward off infections. Researchers have identified several coral reef–derived molecules as having medicinal properties, such as secosteroids, which are steroid compounds used to treat inflammatory disorders; or the chemical compound bryostatin 1, derived from an invertebrate coral reef denizen known as bryozoans and being evaluated as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

