Flexible sensors can detect movement in GI tract
MIT’s researchers spend a lot of time thinking about digestible technology. In the past couple of years, scientists at the school have developed all sorts of swallowable devices, including a robot fashioned from pig parts designed to remove batteries. The school’s Koch Institute in particular has focused on the space, looking at ways in which digestible sensors can be used to… Read More
A multi-disciplinary team co-led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and MIT has developed flexible sensors with the capacity to sense movement and ingestion in the stomach.
