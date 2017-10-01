New experiments and simulations reveal molecular interactions in extreme phases of water ice

When frozen under extreme pressures and temperatures, ice takes on a range of complex crystalline structures. Many of the properties and behaviors of these exotic ices remain mysterious, but researchers recently analyzed how water molecules interact with one another in three types of ice and found the interactions depended strongly on the orientation of the molecules and the overall structure of the ice. The team describes their results in The Journal of Chemical Physics.

