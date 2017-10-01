Researchers image perfectly smooth side-surfaces of 3-D silicon crystals with a scanning tunneling microscope

A research collaboration between Osaka University and the Nara Institute of Science and Technology for the first time used scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) to create images of atomically flat side-surfaces of 3-D silicon crystals. This work helps semiconductor manufacturers continue to innovate while producing smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient computer chips for computers and smartphones.

Researchers image perfectly smooth side-surfaces of 3-D silicon crystals with a scanning tunneling microscope A research collaboration between Osaka University and the Nara Institute of Science and Technology for the first time used scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) to create images of atomically ... 2 hours ago from Phys.org

Seeing the Next Dimension of Computer Chips Japanese researchers used a scanning tunneling microscope to image the side-surfaces of 3D silicon crystals for the first time. The pictures, captured with atomic-level of resolution, can help ... 6 hours ago from AlphaGalileo