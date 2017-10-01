A way to cause graphene to self-fold into 3-D shapes
(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with Johns Hopkins University and MIT has found a way to cause flat sheets of graphene to self-fold into 3-D geometric shapes. In their paper published on the open access site Science Advances, the group explains how they prepared the sheets and then used heat to cause them to fold.
A way to cause graphene to self-fold into 3-D shapes
7 hours ago from Phys.org
Adding Wrinkles to Graphene Just Got Easier
A new process offers greater precision and tunability in adding creases to graphene to improve its electronic properties
Fri 6 Oct 17 from IEEE Spectrum
- Pages: 1