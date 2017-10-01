Tomsk State University scientist Rashid Valiev and colleagues from the universities of Helsinki and Oslo have discovered a new category of rare molecules whose properties can be controlled by changing the induction of an external magnetic field. These are paramagnetic molecules from the class porphyrins. Porphyrins are present in hemoglobin and chlorophyll and are closely related to the processes of photosynthesis and respiration in living organisms.

10 hours ago from Phys.org

