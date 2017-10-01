Vibrating mechanical switches that can be cascaded to perform complex computational operations could take computing significantly further than today's technologies. KAUST researchers have demonstrated an alternative technology based on mechanical vibrations.

Vibrating mechanical switches that can be cascaded to perform complex computational operations could take computing significantly further than today's technologies. KAUST researchers have demonstrated ...

9 hours ago from Phys.org

Good vibrations for the future of computing, 10 hours ago from Eurekalert

Good vibrations for the future of computing, 10 hours ago from AlphaGalileo