Pressure between layers of stacked graphene oxide nanosheets increases with heat

Graphene is a sheet of carbon that is only one atom thick, and it has drawn worldwide attention as a new material. A research group from Kumamoto University, Japan has discovered that pressure can be generated by simply stacking graphene oxide nanosheets, a material that closely resembles graphene. They also found that the pressure can be increased by reducing the interlayer distance through heat treatment. It is an innovative approach for applying high pressure without using an enormous amount of energy.

