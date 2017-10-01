New research has shown that an exotic kind of magnetic behavior discovered just a few years ago holds great promise as a way of storing data—one that could overcome fundamental limits that might otherwise be signaling the end of "Moore's Law," which describes the ongoing improvements in computation and data storage over recent decades.

