New med-tech zinc sensor developed

A new zinc sensor has been developed by researchers, which will allow for a deeper understanding of the dynamic roles that metal ions play in regulating health and disease in the living body.The research, published in the journal ACS Omega reports that the newly designed chemical sensor can detect and measure zinc levels in cells. It also has the functionality and portability to take continuous or repeated measurements within a single biological sample.

New med-tech zinc sensor developed A new zinc sensor has been developed by researchers, which will allow for a deeper understanding of the dynamic roles that metal ions play in regulating health and disease in the living body. 11 hours ago from Phys.org New med-tech zinc sensor developed, 8 hours ago from Eurekalert New Med-Tech Zinc Sensor Developed, 11 hours ago from Newswise