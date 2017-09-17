Small scale energy harvesters show large scale impact
The production of nano-scale devices has drastically increased with the rise in technological applications, yet a major drawback to the functionality of nano-sized systems is the need for an equally small energy resource. To address this, researchers in Iran have been modeling new piezoelectric energy harvester technology at the nano-scale level. In their article, published this week in AIP Advances, the team discuss how small-scale dimensions impact nonlinear vibrations and PEH voltage harvesting.
