Researchers at Osaka and Iwate Medical University developed an efficient and simple chemical synthesis of a new kind of twisted helicene molecule containing a sulfur group, thiophene. The unusual screw-like asymmetry of the molecules could be useful for making drugs and other types of chemicals in their pure single-enantiomer forms.

