The fastest light-driven current source

Controlling electronic current is essential to modern electronics, as data and signals are transferred by streams of electrons controlled at high speed. Demands on transmission speeds are also increasing as technology develops. Physicists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have succeeded in switching on a current with a desired direction in graphene using a single laser pulse within a femtosecond—a femtosecond corresponds to the millionth part of a billionth of a second. This is more than a thousand times faster than the most efficient transistors today.

The fastest light-driven current source Controlling electronic current is essential to modern electronics, as data and signals are transferred by streams of electrons controlled at high speed. Demands on transmission speeds are also ... 12 hours ago from Phys.org

Laster, graphene enable fastest light-driven current Scientists in Germany have triggered the fastest light-driven current using a single laser pulse. 5 hours ago from UPI

FAU Physicists Use Single Laser Pulse to Control Electronic Current in Graphene It is essential to control electronic current in modern electronics because streams of electrons that transfer signals and data are controlled at high speed. With advances in technology, the ... 7 hours ago from AZoNano