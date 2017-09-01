Bringing signals into phase

A novel type of electronic component made from a blend of polymer materials could enable more effective circuitry. How we use and generate electricity has changed dramatically over the past century yet the basic components that control its flow remain remarkably similar. Researchers at KAUST have now developed a novel type of component that could improve the performance of electrical circuits.

Bringing signals into phase How we use and generate electricity has changed dramatically over the past century yet the basic components that control its flow remain remarkably similar. Researchers at KAUST have now developed ... 8 hours ago from Phys.org Bringing signals into phase, 12 hours ago from AlphaGalileo