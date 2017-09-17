Precisely defined polymer chains now a reality

Manufactured polymers are ubiquitous in the market. These large molecules are used for synthetic clothing, rubbers and glues, and anything made of plastic. However, the material properties exhibited by man-made polymers rely on the sequence order taken by individual molecules comprising the polymer chain. For example, a polymer chain made up of A, B, and C molecules could potentially take the form of A-B-C-B-A or A-C-A-B-B etc. Each polymer could thus have vastly different properties.

