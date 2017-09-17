Avalanche effect allows fast-acting phase-change memory
Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design and Shanghai Institute of Microsystems and Information Technology have strain-engineered a data storage material to store data by exploiting a process of avalanche atomic switching. Memory cells using this material substantially outperform state-of-the-art phase change memory devices.
Speed of phase transitions is affected by mechanical strain, meaning that voltage response can be tuned.
