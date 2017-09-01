Naked molecules dancing in liquid become visible

Capturing the movement of molecules is not an easy task. Scientists at the Center for Soft and Living Matter, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) were able to observe the movement of molecules stored inside a graphene pocket without the need to stain them. Published in Advanced Materials, this study paves the way for observing the dynamics of life building blocks, like proteins and DNA, as well as the self-assembly of other materials.

