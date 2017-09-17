Researchers produce first 2-D field-effect transistor made of a single material

Modern life would be almost unthinkable without transistors. They are the ubiquitous building blocks of all electronic devices, and each computer chip contains billions of them. However, as the chips become increasingly small, the current 3-D field-electronic transistors (FETs) are reaching their efficiency limit. A research team at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) has developed the first 2-D electronic circuit (FET) made of a single material. Published in Nature Nanotechnology, this study shows a new method to make metallic and semiconducting polymorphs from the same material in order to manufacture 2-D FETs.

