'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' golden cast runs in circles - CNET

2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service has a fairly succinct premise: an ultra-violent, laddish James Bond crossed with My Fair Lady, from Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn. Based on a graphic novel by artist Dave Gibbons and writer Mark Millar (who also wrote Kick-Ass), the film paired a veteran secret agent with ne’er-do-well youth Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Testament of Youth’s Taron Egerton), who has to confront both a flamboyant supervillain and upper-crust British society. In the first Kingsman, limbs are severed, spy tropes are methodically subverted, and Eggsy comes away with a sharp suit and a lesson about transcending social class. Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the equally R-rated sequel opening on September 22nd, is a slightly harder... Continue reading…

