Researchers develop new ultra-fast 3D microscope

A new microscope can capture 3-D images of live organisms in real time. It's called the QIs-scope, an innovation from a spinoff of Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), 4D Nature. The microscope can be used in biomedical research or to improve clinical diagnosis procedures.

