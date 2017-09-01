Chemists make playdough / Lego-like hybrid to create tiny building blocks
Playdough and Legos are among the most popular childhood building blocks. But what could you use if you wanted to create something really small--a structure less than the width of a human hair? It turns out, a team of chemists has found, this can be achieved by creating particles that have both playdough and Lego traits.
Chemists make playdough / Lego-like hybrid to create tiny building blocks
3 hours ago from Phys.org
Chemists Make Playdough/Lego-Like Hybrid to Create Tiny Building Blocks, 1 hours ago from Newswise
Chemists Make Playdough/Lego-Like Hybrid to Create Tiny Building Blocks, 2 hours ago from Science Blog
- Pages: 1