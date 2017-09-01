Photonic chips turn lightning into thunder

In a breakthrough that could help usher in a new generation of super-fast light-based computers, engineers in Australia have succeeded in storing light-based information as sound waves on a computer chip. Light-based computing, which encodes data in photons rather than electrons, is a major area of research for companies such as IBM and Intel that […] The post Chip breakthrough turns optical data into readable soundwaves appeared first on The Engineer.

Storing lightning inside thunder: Researchers are turning optical data into readable soundwaves Researchers at the University of Sydney have dramatically slowed digital information carried as light waves by transferring the data into sound waves in an integrated circuit, or microchip. 9 hours ago from Phys.org

World first: 'Storing lightning inside thunder' In a world first, University of Sydney researchers have stored photonic information on a microchip as an acoustic wave. This allows precious extra time to store, process and then redistribute ... 8 hours ago from Eurekalert