Artificial 'skin' gives robotic hand a sense of touch
A team of researchers from the University of Houston has reported a breakthrough in stretchable electronics that can serve as an artificial skin, allowing a robotic hand to sense the difference between hot and cold, while also offering advantages for a wide range of biomedical devices.
Stretchy Artificial 'Skin' Could Give Robots a Sense of Touch
Rubber electronics and sensors that operate normally even when stretched to up to 50 percent of their length could work as artificial skin on robots, according to a new study.
Tue 12 Sep 17 from Livescience
