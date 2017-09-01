In a 'hollow atom', electrons occupy high-energy states far away from the nucleus, It can get rid of their excess energy on a remarkably short timescale. The reason for this has been unknown. Viennese Researchers have now shown that this is due to a previously underestimated effect: the 'interatomic coulomb decay' allows the atom to transfer its energy to several other atoms simultaneously. This also explains why radiation therapy can be so effective.

The "hollow atoms", which are being produced in the labs of TU Wien (Vienna) are quite exotic objects. Their electrons are in a state of extremely high energy (so called Rydberg states), but ...

3 hours ago from Phys.org

Hollow atoms: The consequences of an underestimated effect, 3 hours ago from Eurekalert

Hollow Atoms: The Consequences of an Underestimated Effect, 5 hours ago from AlphaGalileo