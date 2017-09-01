Hollow atoms: The consequences of an underestimated effect
In a 'hollow atom', electrons occupy high-energy states far away from the nucleus, It can get rid of their excess energy on a remarkably short timescale. The reason for this has been unknown. Viennese Researchers have now shown that this is due to a previously underestimated effect: the 'interatomic coulomb decay' allows the atom to transfer its energy to several other atoms simultaneously. This also explains why radiation therapy can be so effective.
Hollow atoms: The consequences of an underestimated effect
The "hollow atoms", which are being produced in the labs of TU Wien (Vienna) are quite exotic objects. Their electrons are in a state of extremely high energy (so called Rydberg states), but ...
3 hours ago from Phys.org
Hollow atoms: The consequences of an underestimated effect, 3 hours ago from Eurekalert
Hollow Atoms: The Consequences of an Underestimated Effect, 5 hours ago from AlphaGalileo
- Pages: 1