A team of researchers from Germany and the Netherlands has determined the structure of an amyloid fibril with previously unachieved resolution. The fibrils of the body's own amyloid beta (A?) protein are the main constituent of brain protein deposits associated with Alzheimer's. The atomic-level three-dimensional structure elucidated by the scientists reveals previously unknown aspects of the growth of harmful deposits and the effect of genetic risk factors. The results have been published in the renowned journal Science.

