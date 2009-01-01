Benedict Cumberbatch lights up new 'Current War' trailer - CNET

The first trailer for Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s historical drama The Current War has arrived, and it shows off the first look at a really intriguing story. The story dives into an intense rivalry over the future of electrical power in the United States in the late 1800s. The trailer opens with a Prestige-like shot of Cumberbatch standing in the middle of a field surrounded by light bulbs. We’re introduced to Thomas Edison (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (played by Michael Shannon) as they talk up the coming electrical revolution, how it will change the world, and how they’re each looking to outdo their rival. Nikola Tesla (played by Nicholas Hoult) also makes an appearance. The film is about the so-called “War of... Continue reading…

Benedict Cumberbatch lights up new 'Current War' trailer - CNET
Cumberbatch's Thomas Edison competes with Michael Shannon's George Westinghouse in an upcoming film about the AC/DC battle that'll electrify science geeks. Thu 7 Sep 17

Benedict Cumberbatch is Thomas Edison in the first trailer for The Current War Thu 7 Sep 17 from The Verge

