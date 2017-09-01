Investigation of paper-based electronics continues to advance
Imagine folding up a paper-thin computer tablet like a newspaper. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but such flexible electronics are moving closer to reality, according to a review in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.
Investigation of paper-based electronics continues to advance
Imagine folding up a paper-thin computer tablet like a newspaper. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but such flexible electronics are moving closer to reality, according ...
Mon 4 Sep 17 from Phys.org
Transparent Nanopaper Holds Promise for Developing Foldable Smartphones
According to a research paper published today, conductive, transparent paper may soon be used for transparent touchscreens, foldable computers or digital camouflage clothing. The review, ...
5 hours ago from AZoNano
- Pages: 1