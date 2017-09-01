Electronic devices that can degrade and physically disappear on demand

(Tech Xplore)—A team of researchers from the U.S. and China has demonstrated electronic devices that can degrade and disappear on demand using nothing but moisture in the air. In their paper published on the open access site Science Advances, the team describes their devices and offers ideas on applications that could benefit from them.

Electronic devices that can degrade and physically disappear on demand Mon 4 Sep 17 from TechXplore

Real Mission Impossible-style electronic circuits will self destruct on command New research could have interesting implications for security and disposal of aged devices. 8 hours ago from Techradar