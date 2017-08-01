Leaders of the Center for Biorenewable Chemicals based at Iowa State University are proposing a new model for creating, applying and commercializing chemicals made from corn stalks, wood chips and other sources of biomass. The model calls for identifying "bioprivileged molecules" that offer unique properties that could lead to new products.

With crude oil selling for less than $50 a barrel, there's little economic incentive to develop biorenewable chemicals as only drop-in replacements for petrochemicals.

