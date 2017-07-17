Team invention may help to protect astronauts from radiation in space
Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) have designed a new nano material that can reflect or transmit light on demand with temperature control, opening the door to technology that protects astronauts in space from harmful radiation.
Team invention may help to protect astronauts from radiation in space
Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) have designed a new nano material that can reflect or transmit light on demand with temperature control, opening the door to technology ...
16 hours ago from Phys.org
Protecting astronauts from radiation in space
Scientists have designed a new nano material that can reflect or transmit light on demand with temperature control, opening the door to technology that protects astronauts in space from harmful ...
12 hours ago from ScienceDaily
ANU invention may help to protect astronauts from radiation in space
Scientists at the Australian National University have designed a new nano material that can reflect or transmit light on demand with temperature control, opening the door to technology that ...
16 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1