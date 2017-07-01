Most electronic devices currently contain silicon-based chips. Other semiconducting materials show potential, but need further research to become commercially viable. Researchers at KAUST have thoroughly analyzed one such material—metal-nitride nanowires—bringing them a step closer to being useful.

Insights into the thermal behavior of metal nitride nanowires could open new avenues in optical electronics.

17 hours ago from Eurekalert

Keeping the heat out, Sun 2 Jul 17 from AlphaGalileo