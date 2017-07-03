Self-Wrinkling Mini-Mazes Could Serve as Cybersecurity Moats

Scientists are bringing wrinkles into style with self-organizing mini-mazes that could someday serve as digital fingerprints for secure technology. In a study published Friday in Science Advances, a team of researchers, led by Wook Park of Kyung Hee University in South Korea, demonstrated a fabrication technique that offers greater control over how wrinkling, usually a random process, occurs on a silica-based substrate. The new technique coats a piece of polymer with a silica substrate

