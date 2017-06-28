Researchers create very small sensor using 'white graphene'

Researchers from TU Delft in The Netherlands, in collaboration with a team at the University of Cambridge (U.K.), have found a way to create and clean tiny mechanical sensors in a scalable manner. They created these sensors by suspending a two-dimensional sheet of hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), or 'white graphene' over small holes in a silicon substrate. This innovation could lead to extremely small gas and pressure sensors for future electronics.

