Engineers at Caltech have for the first time developed a light detector that combines two disparate technologies—nanophotonics, which manipulates light at the nanoscale, and thermoelectrics, which translates temperature differences directly into electron voltage—to distinguish different wavelengths (colors) of light, including both visible and infrared wavelengths, at high resolution.

6 hours ago from Phys.org

