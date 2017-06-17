X-ray technique provides a new window into exotic properties of an atomically thin material
An international team of researchers, working at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and UC Berkeley, fabricated an atomically thin material and measured its exotic and durable properties that make it a promising candidate for a budding branch of electronics known as "spintronics."
X-ray technique provides a new window into exotic properties of an atomically thin material
An international team of researchers, working at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and UC Berkeley, fabricated an atomically thin material and measured ...
14 hours ago from Phys.org
2-D material's traits could send electronics R&D spinning in new directions
Researchers created an atomically thin material and used X-rays to measure its exotic and durable properties that make it a promising candidate for a budding branch of electronics known as 'spintronics.' ...
9 hours ago from ScienceDaily
2-D Material's Traits Could Send Electronics R&D Spinning in New Directions, 14 hours ago from Newswise
- Pages: 1