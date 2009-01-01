Artificial iris responds to light on its own

While the pupil may be the opening in the eye that lets light through to the retina, the iris is the tissue that opens and closes to determine the size of the pupil. Although mechanical irises are already a standard feature in cameras, scientists from Finland and Poland have recently created an autonomous artificial iris that's much more similar to those found in the eye – it may even eventually be able to replace damaged or defective ones... Continue Reading Artificial iris responds to light on its own Category: Science Tags: Eye Iris Tampere University of Technology Related Articles: Laser system knows which tree is which Electronic nose sniffs out prostate cancer World's first biodegradable joint implant grows new joints Computer rendering of taste is on the tip of the tongue Heat and

Artificial iris responds to light on its own While the pupil may be the opening in the eye that lets light through to the retina, the iris is the tissue that opens and closes to determine the size of the pupil. Although mechanical ... 3 hours ago from Gizmag

Synthetic iris could let cameras react to light like our eyes do The iris in our eyes shrinks the pupil in bright light and enlarges it in the dark, and now an artificial version could do the same for both eyes and cameras 7 hours ago from Newscientist