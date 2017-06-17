New design improves performance of flexible wearable electronics
In a proof-of-concept study, North Carolina State University engineers have designed a flexible thermoelectric energy harvester that has the potential to rival the effectiveness of existing power wearable electronic devices using body heat as the only source of energy.
New design improves performance of flexible wearable electronics
In a proof-of-concept study, North Carolina State University engineers have designed a flexible thermoelectric energy harvester that has the potential to rival the effectiveness of existing ...
3 hours ago from Phys.org
New design improves performance of flexible wearable electronics, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert
Flexible wearable electronics use body heat for energy
In a proof-of-concept study, engineers have designed a flexible thermoelectric energy harvester that has the potential to rival the effectiveness of existing power wearable electronic devices ...
1 hours ago from ScienceDaily
- Pages: 1