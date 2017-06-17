In a proof-of-concept study, North Carolina State University engineers have designed a flexible thermoelectric energy harvester that has the potential to rival the effectiveness of existing power wearable electronic devices using body heat as the only source of energy.

In a proof-of-concept study, North Carolina State University engineers have designed a flexible thermoelectric energy harvester that has the potential to rival the effectiveness of existing ...

3 hours ago from Phys.org

New design improves performance of flexible wearable electronics, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert