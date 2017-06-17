Holey pattern boosts coherence of nanomechanical membrane vibrations

Researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute have introduced a new type of nanomechanical resonator, in which a pattern of holes localizes vibrations to a small region in a 30 nm thick membrane. The pattern dramatically suppresses coupling to random fluctuations in the environment, boosting the vibrations' coherence. The researchers' quantitative understanding and numerical models provide a versatile blueprint for ultracoherent nanomechanical devices. Among others, this enables a new generation of nanomechanical sensors to probe quantum limits of mechanical measurements, and more sensitive force microscopy. The results are published in the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Nanotechnology.

Holey pattern boosts coherence of nanomechanical membrane vibrations Researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute have introduced a new type of nanomechanical resonator, in which a pattern of holes localizes vibrations to a small region in a 30 nm thick membrane. ... 4 hours ago from Phys.org Holey pattern boosts coherence of nanomechanical membrane vibrations, 2 hours ago from ScienceDaily Holey pattern boosts coherence of nanomechanical membrane vibrations, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert