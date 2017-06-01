Camera captures microscopic holograms at femtosecond speeds
Researchers from ITMO University have built a setup for recording holograms of tiny objects like living cells with a femtosecond speed. The new method allows one to reconstruct phase topography of a studied sample according to deformations that emerge in a laser pulse when it passes through the specimen. In comparison to electron microscopes, the device can visualize transparent biological structures without introducing contrast agents. The paper was published in Applied Physics Letters.
Camera captures microscopic holograms at femtosecond speeds
Researchers from ITMO University have built a setup for recording holograms of tiny objects like living cells at femtosecond speeds. The new method reconstructs the phase topography of a sample ...
3 hours ago from Phys.org
New femto-camera with quadrillion fractions of a second resolution, 16 hours ago from Eurekalert
The iridescent spark of a laser filament
A new femtosecond holography techniques catches a laser spark.
11 hours ago from Cosmos Magazine
- Pages: 1