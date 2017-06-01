Researchers find a chemical solution to shrink digital data storage
Chemists at Case Western Reserve University found that commonly used polymer films containing two dyes can optically store data in a quaternary (four-symbol) code, potentially requiring about half as much space as binary code storage.
Researchers find a chemical solution to shrink digital data storage
Chemists at Case Western Reserve University have found a way to possibly store digital data in half the space current systems require.
2 hours ago from Phys.org
CWRU researchers find a chemical solution to shrink digital data storage
Chemists at Case Western Reserve University found that commonly used polymer films containing two dyes can optically store data in a quaternary (four-symbol) code, potentially requiring about ...
3 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1