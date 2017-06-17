Diagnosing obesity by mathematically estimating abdominal fat

Abdominal obesity, or fat that accumulates around one's stomach and abdomen, has long been considered to pose a high health risk in individuals. Hence, measurement of abdominal fat helps predict propensity to disorders caused by excess weight in the abdominal area. In a paper publishing next week in the SIAM Journal on Imaging Sciences, researchers propose a new technique to evaluate abdominal obesity by estimating the thickness of subcutaneous fat.