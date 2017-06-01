A Franco-Dutch international collaboration involving researchers from the laboratories of Condensed Matter Physics and Hydrodynamics at Paris-Saclay University and the Van't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Amsterdam has resulted in a new method for very precise determination of fluid flow in capillary networks in realtime. Their proof-of-principle is published in this week's edition of Nature Nanotechnology.

A Franco-Dutch international collaboration involving researchers from the laboratories of Condensed Matter Physics and Hydrodynamics at Paris-Saclay University and the Van't Hoff Institute for ...

5 hours ago from Phys.org

Using photoluminescent nanorods as ultimate probes of fluid flow, 9 hours ago from AlphaGalileo