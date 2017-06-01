Tiny bubbles provide tremendous propulsion in new microparticles research

The new technique could have significant implications in the development of micromotors and optical devices for use in solar cell optics. 'What we ultimately hope to achieve is a highly accurate, passive technology for use in a concentrated solar device that would follow the sun without the need for a mechanical tracking mechanism,' says Dr. Avi Niv, study co-author.

