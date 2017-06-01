Press release: New prospects for universal memory—high speed of RAM and the capacity of flash

One of many research teams and companies' major goals is to develop universal memory -- a storage medium that would combine the high speed of RAM with nonvolatility of a flash drive. MIPT's researches turned to atomic layer deposition which enables unprecedented control over film thickness and coating of 3-D structures, which is problematic for most of the currently used nanofilm deposition techniques. To do this, the team worked with a unique experimental cluster form MIPT's Center of Shared Research Fcailities.

