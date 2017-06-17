New route to molecular wires suitable for use in miniature electronics

Consumer demand continually pushes the electronics industry to design smaller devices. Now researchers at A*STAR have used a theoretical model to assess the potential of electric wires made from polymer chains that could help with miniaturization.

