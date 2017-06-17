Researchers create 3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change

 It takes a lot of money to launch stuff into space — even by NASA terms. The cost ranges from around $9,000 to more than $40,000 per pound. With that sort of price tag, weight and space are at a major premium with shuttle missions, causing NASA to look for innovative new ways to create more compact payloads. A team at Georgia Institute of Technology is exploring a method that uses 3D… Read More

Researchers create 3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change

A team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology has developed a way to use 3-D printers to create objects capable of expanding dramatically that could someday be used in applications ...

Wed 14 Jun 17 from TechXplore

Researchers create 3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change, Wed 14 Jun 17 from Eurekalert

Researchers Create 3-D Printed Tensegrity Objects Capable of Dramatic Shape Change, Wed 14 Jun 17 from Newswise

Shape-shifting ‘4D’ printed objects could pave the way for outer space structures

&nbsp;It takes a lot of money to launch stuff into space &#8212; even by NASA terms. The cost ranges from around $9,000 to more than $40,000 per pound. With that sort of price tag, weight and ...

3 hours ago from TechCrunch

3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change

A team of researchers has developed a way to use 3-D printers to create objects capable of expanding dramatically that could someday be used in applications ranging from space missions to biomedical ...

Wed 14 Jun 17 from ScienceDaily

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share