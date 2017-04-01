Graphene 'phototransistor' promising for optical technologies

Graphene could be utilised in a wider range of highly sensitive optical devices by combining it with a silicon carbide substrate, claim researchers in the US. Their findings, detailed in a research paper appearing in Nature Nanotechnology, overcome the limitations of graphene-based photodetectors that only have a small area that is sensitive to light, thereby […]

